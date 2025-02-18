Jamaican government steps in to fund Alexander Bustamante birthday celebrations in Hanover

The Ministry of Culture, through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), will be funding the birthday celebrations for National Hero Right Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante in Blenheim, Hanover. This comes after the Hanover Municipal Corporation expressed challenges with securing the necessary funds to host the event, which marks his 141st birthday.

Due to budget constraints, the corporation had announced that this year’s celebration would have to be scaled down, and the planning committee, led by Councilor Andria Dehaney-Grant, revealed that the event set for February 24 lacked the funds to maintain the grandeur of previous years. Shyan Williams, the JCDC’s parish manager, explained that with an estimated $800,000 needed for a full civic ceremony and only $150,000 available for a modest floral tribute, the committee was considering the more affordable option of the floral tribute due to the lack of financial support.

However, in response, Culture Minister Olivia Grange announced that her Ministry would fund the event. Following discussions with Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, and the JCDC leadership, Grange confirmed that the commemorative celebration would include performances by students, the laying of floral tributes, and reflections on Sir Alexander’s life. The guest speaker for the event will be Alando Terrelonge, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

In light of the funding challenges at the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Grange has instructed that the JCDC take a leading role in organizing commemorative events for National Heroes, working closely with local authorities. There will also be a Floral Tribute to Sir Alexander at National Heroes Park, with key figures such as the Governor-General, Prime Minister, and Leader of the Opposition expected to participate.

Sir Alexander Bustamante, born on February 24, 1884, was Jamaica’s first Prime Minister and a pivotal figure in the country’s history. He won the first general election under universal adult suffrage, led the Jamaica Labour Party, and served as the first Chief Minister. Minister Grange emphasized the importance of events like the one in Blenheim to honor National Heroes, preserving their legacy and their contributions to Jamaica’s development.

“Bustamante will always be remembered for fighting to uplift the working class and for helping us to develop into the people we’ve become – proud, confident Jamaicans who believe we can be the best in the world,” Grange said. “He gave us confidence, and his legacy continues to inspire Jamaicans today.”