Jamaican Cop arrested in connection with cooking oil robbery

Police in Jamaica have launched an investigation into a robbery in which millions of dollars’ worth of cooking oil was stolen from a delivery truck on Saturday morning in the central parish of St. Catherine.

According to the Spanish Town police, two suspects, including a cop, were arrested and are now in custody in connection with the incident.

The police reported that a truck, which was carrying products from Seprod Limited, was traveling along the Spanish Town Bypass at about 9:00 a.m. when the robbery took place.

Two men in vests marked ‘police’ stopped the truck and the vehicle was taken to a nearby community.

There, the truck was emptied, and the driver and two sidemen were tied up inside the vehicle. They managed to free themselves, escaped from the vehicle, and made a report.

An operation was launched and a car said to be a part of the robbery was seized.

The goods were not recovered.

