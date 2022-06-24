Jamaica welcomes new charter service from Fort Lauderdale to Ocho Rios by QCAS Aero

Jamaica is pleased to welcome yet another option for air travelers with the arrival yesterday of the inaugural QCAS Aero non-stop charter flight from Fort Lauderdale International Airport to the Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The new charter service is specifically targeting high-end travelers and provides ease of access throughout the island.to other resort areas like Portland.

“I am very pleased to welcome this new charter flight to Ocho Rios by QCAS,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White, who was on-site to welcome the flight. “This new convenient option for high-end travelers directly supports the development of the ‘Jamaica Revere’ zone being created from Oracabessa to Port Antonio while helping us continue our path to recovery as we build back more sustainably, more inclusively and more resiliently for the future.”

The flight will depart from QCAS’ exclusive facility at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, away from the large crowds and bustle of regular commercial traffic. With 30 seats on board its turbojet aircraft, passengers are assured maximum comfort in seats that exceed standard First-Class seating legroom. The personalized experience can be tailored to meet any passenger’s whim, with every guest treated to top-shelf beverages, healthy menu options and personalized concierge attention from check-in to arrival at their resort or villa.

These flights increase the ease of access to Jamaica by air and support the recovery and growth of the tourism sector. For summer 2022, Jamaica is projecting stopover arrivals of more than 800,000, or more than 85% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, with stopover arrival expenditures reaching over $1.1 billion or more than 90% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.