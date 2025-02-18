Jamaica to launch phase two of agriculture research stations rehabilitation project

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Phase two of the rehabilitation of agricultural research facilities will proceed in the fiscal year 2025/26, with a budget allocation of $999.4 million from the Government.

The project, part of the Rehabilitation of Research Centers initiative, was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining in April 2024. The allocation for the upcoming fiscal year is included in the 2025/26 Estimates of Expenditure, which were presented in the House of Representatives on February 13 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Fayval Williams.

This phase of the project aims to enhance agricultural research hubs, helping them become centres of excellence and supporting the Government’s efforts to drive economic growth and development. The focus will be on improving the infrastructure at North and South Bodles in St Catherine, as well as at four outstations: Top Mountain Station in St Andrew, Orange River Station in St Mary, Hounslow Station in St Elizabeth, and Montpelier Station in St James.

As of December 2024, progress includes the installation of modular office space for the project unit, the procurement of seven irrigation travelers for Bodles, and the construction of a cattle race at Bodles, which is 65% complete. Renovation works on human resources and accounts offices are 63% complete, while the upgrade of irrigation systems at Bodles is 25% finished. Additionally, the construction of a piggery at Bodles is 37% completed.

Looking ahead to 2025/26, the project will continue construction of the piggery, build a perimeter wall at South Bodles, and construct dairy workers’ houses. Rehabilitation of irrigation systems at Central, North, and South Bodles is expected to begin, along with the renovation of a small ruminant house, the creation of infrastructure for a livestock complex, and the improvement of storage areas at the stock yard and wash bay. Fencing for 330 pastures in Montpelier is also planned.

Further activities include the installation of a herd management system, streetlights, poles, bulbs, and electrical wiring, as well as the development of an irrigation system for a 15-acre pasture and the planting of 15 acres of crops in Montpelier.

The entire project is set to be completed by March 2030, with a total estimated cost of $6.3 billion.

– JIS