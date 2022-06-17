Jamaica Targeting Diaspora Members for NIDS Rollout

Members of the Jamaica diaspora are among the groups that will be eligible for Jamaica’s new National Identification Card (NIDS) that will replace the country’s current national ID.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green during the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference on June 14.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a Jamaican living in New York, the United Kingdom (UK) or wherever in the world. Once you are a Jamaican citizen, you can get a national identification card. Additionally, those who are resident in Jamaica for six months or more will also qualify for the NIDS card,” the minister said.

Green noted that while Jamaicans in the diaspora will be able to go online and pre-enroll for NIDS, they will be required to visit an enrolment site in Jamaica to provide their biometric information.

“[Jamaicans in the diaspora will need to visit] the enrolment site, so that we can capture your facial image, we can take your fingerprint and we can process your card. The beauty of the pre-enrolment site is that you will be able to not only enter your information but set an appointment… for when you are travelling to Jamaica,” he said.

The first step involves the collection of applicants’ biometric data and supporting documents such as birth certificate, proof of address or marriage certificate. At the next stage, a reference number will be given for the applicant to track the application online. In the final stage, once the verification is done, a notification will be sent to the applicant to collect, pin, and activate the national ID card that will be issued.

The first NIDS pilot enrolment site is scheduled to be established in Kingston and St. Andrew by August 2022 to facilitate a national pilot.

The Minister said it is anticipated that by early 2023, the rollout of enrolment centers throughout Jamaica will begin.

“I know that nothing is going to bring our diaspora more joy than when they can back out their purse or wallet or cardholder and back out their card, or show their electronic national identification card when somebody asks, ‘Are you Jamaican?’” Green remarked.

He also reiterated that once the card is presented, it eliminates the need for any other proof of identification.

Regarding the safety of the new ID, the Minister said NIDS is expected to provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.

“The most secure card we have in Jamaica now has about 12 security features. Our national identification card will have 26 security features. We have level one, two, and three security features because we are building a fit-for-purpose system,” Green said.

The voluntary ID system will be able to verify an individual’s identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents and allow persons to securely access a range of government services online.