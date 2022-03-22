Jamaica promoting alternative dispute resolution

Advertisement

The Jamaica government says it will soon undertake a public education campaign focusing on the use of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods, to settle disputes peacefully outside of the courts.

The Andrew Holness government has set aside approximately J$100 million (One Jamaican dollar=US$0.008 cents) to fund the campaign, as well as other restorative justice activities.

ADR programs offered through the Ministry include restorative justice and meditation.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the Ministry will be going into communities to inform people of these services, and to share successes of the program.

“Very likely before the end of the month, we will be launching a very vigorous and strong campaign to take justice to the people. The idea behind it is that we are going to be encouraging communities, families, and institutions to use ADR to settle their disagreements, their disputes, and their conflicts.

He said he wants Jamaicans to be aware that if they are experiencing a conflict, help is available “We want members of the community to feel that if they have a conflict, one or both can go to the justice centers and seek help and we will find the professionals to assist them. I think this is important if we are going to secure and maintain peace across communities,” Chuck said.

Jamaica has a bad reputation when it comes to crime and domestic incidents stemming from family or unneighborly disagreement and are oftentimes at the center of several criminal activities. These incidents often affect more women and children. ADR methods are key for rebuilding peaceful units.

He said the public education campaign will seek to address various disputes and emphasize the effectiveness of ADR methods to provide redress and restore relationships.

The Ministry will be partnering with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and other peace management groups in the execution of the activities surrounding the campaign.

