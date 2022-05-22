Jamaica cited for best practices in UNESCO’s ‘Reshaping Policies for Creativity’ report

Jamaica has been acknowledged for best practices in facilitating a creative ecosystem by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its ‘Reshaping Policies for Creativity’ global report.

According to Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange, Jamaica was referenced a total of six times in the 300-page document.

The country was cited for creating permanent bodies to manage dialogue with civil society organizations; creating a youth advisory council within its culture and creative industries and taking into account the need to improve the working conditions for creatives.

Additionally, the global report credits Jamaica for directly linking support for the cultural and creative sectors to export diversification strategies; strengthening competitiveness in international markets; and being involved in regional dialogue on preferential treatment measures for artists and culture professionals from the Caribbean region, among others.

“These references demonstrate an awareness of the extensive work that Jamaica, through my Ministry, has undertaken to fulfill its obligation under the 2005 Convention,” the Minister said.

She was speaking at the recent local launch of the report.

The 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions is a legally binding international agreement that has as its main objectives strengthening the creation, production, distribution, dissemination, access, and enjoyment of cultural expressions transmitted by cultural activities, goods, and services.

It focuses strongly on developing countries and reaffirms the sovereign right of States to adopt cultural policies that support their own cultural industries.

Countries are required to produce a Quadrennial Periodic Report (QPR) every four years, which speaks to the state of culture based on the tenets of the Convention and measures taken to protect and promote the diversity of cultural expressions in all their policies.

“We [ratified the Convention] 15 years ago, and for the first time we are providing a (QPR), so that we can be included in this UNESCO document,” said Grange.

She said the six references to Jamaica in the document represent an important moment for the nation, as through this, other countries “will be exposed to what we are doing”.

Jamaica is one of only 12 countries selected for technical support under the EU/UNESCO Expert facility, which acts as an international pool of recognized experts.

CMC/