HPV vaccine now available to Guyanese women up to age 45

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony says with the criteria for the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine changed, it will now be made available in Guyana to women up to 45 years of age.

Previously, the vaccine which helps prevent certain cancers was only offered to people, male and female, nine to 15 years of age. However, Dr. Frank Anthony said new guidelines published by all the reputable organizations that deal with cervical cancer have advised going beyond that age.

“And that is why we have now updated our schedule to include persons beyond 15 years of age who can access the vaccines,” he said.

The health minister said women ages 19 to 45 should receive three doses of the vaccine. People with compromised immune systems are also given a three-dose regimen.

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and is known to cause several types of cancers, including cervical, anal and oral cancers.

“So, one way of preventing persons later in life from getting these cancers is to make sure that they are vaccinated,” he said.

Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women in Guyana.

“We can prevent this by ensuring that all women in Guyana get vaccinated, so that’s one of the reasons why we have this campaign to educate, especially young people, about HPV vaccination – what it can do, what it can prevent – and once persons get it, it would prevent them from getting these types of cancers,” Dr. Anthony said.

The HPV vaccines were first made available in Guyana in 2012.

