fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbean

Head of Haiti’s police academy Commissioner Rigaud Harington killed at training facility

Head of Haiti’s police academy killed at training facility
By CMC News

The police in Haiti have launched an investigation following the assassination of the director of the National Police Academy, Commissioner Rigaud Harington who was shot and killed on the grounds of the police training facility on Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesman Garry Desrosiers who confirmed the killing, Harington was shot inside an official police vehicle as he was about to enter the police academy. Video circulating on social media Friday showed Harington’s body stretched out on the ground.

Desrosiers was unable to provide further details, but this latest incident took place in the capital, where gangs are estimated to control 60 percent of the city.

- Advertisement -

For several months, following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the crisis has deepened in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state.

CMC/

 

Previous articleUS Coast Guard repatriates 180 Haitian migrants to Haiti

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
US Coast Guard repatriates 180 Haitian migrants to Haiti

US Coast Guard repatriates 180 Haitian migrants to Haiti

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content