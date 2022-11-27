Head of Haiti’s police academy Commissioner Rigaud Harington killed at training facility

The police in Haiti have launched an investigation following the assassination of the director of the National Police Academy, Commissioner Rigaud Harington who was shot and killed on the grounds of the police training facility on Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesman Garry Desrosiers who confirmed the killing, Harington was shot inside an official police vehicle as he was about to enter the police academy. Video circulating on social media Friday showed Harington’s body stretched out on the ground.

Desrosiers was unable to provide further details, but this latest incident took place in the capital, where gangs are estimated to control 60 percent of the city.

For several months, following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the crisis has deepened in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state.

CMC/