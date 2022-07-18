Haitian carrier Sunrise Airways establishes new route from the Dominican Republic to Jamaica

The private Haitian airline Sunrise Airways has announced the establishment of a new direct route between Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic and Kingston, Jamaica.

According to airline officials, starting August 11, the direct flight between the Sunrise Airways hub at La Isabela International Airport – also known as Joaquín Balaguer International Airport in the Dominican Republic – and Kingston, Jamaica, will take place on Thursdays and Sundays.

The new route is described as one that will offer passengers new business and tourism opportunities.

The 90-minute flights will be operated by the Dominican subsidiary of Sunrise Airways.

Sunrise Airways is an airline based in Haiti which provides scheduled passenger and charter flights. From its hub in Port-au-Prince, Sunrise Airways operates daily scheduled passenger flights serving several destinations across the Caribbean islands, including to destinations within Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands and others. Overall, the airline flies to nearly ten destinations.

The airline launched flights in 2011, originally flying only charter flights. During the same year that it launched, it began flying scheduled flights, with its first flight between Port-au-Prince and Jacmel. To start with, the airline flew only domestic flights within Haiti. However, as it grew, it launched international flights to other Caribbean islands, starting with Cuba and flying to other popular destinations such as the Dominican Republic.

Today, the airline is the only airline from Haiti and the top choice for flying in and out of the country, as well as domestic flights between destinations. Sunrise Airways expects to add more destinations to its route network in the future. Although nothing is confirmed, in the past, it’s shown interest in connecting Haiti with destinations in Jamaica, The Bahamas and Guyana.

