Guyana’s prosperity must be shared with all says, President Ali

Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali says living in Guyana must be prosperous for everyone. In a message to mark the month of Ramadan – the holiest month on the Islamic calendar, Ali told the nation that “Guyana’s newfound prosperity must be shared with all.”

In the message to Guyanese at home, in the diaspora, and Muslims across the world, the president said Ramadan is also a time “to reflect on the great gifts our Creator has bestowed upon us and use those gifts for our upliftment and for the common good of all of humanity. Each of us is blessed in some way. We can all deploy that which we possess for the betterment of ourselves, our families, and all of humanity.”

The president said Guyana is “perched for sustained prosperity”. “But our material wealth must be matched with an overflowing spirit of generosity. Otherwise, we will be rich in possessions but poor in spirit. We must neither be a rich nation with poor people nor a nation of rich people who are wanting in generosity.”

“As we celebrate Ramadan 2022, let us do our bit to the upliftment of humanity in sharing from the blessings we have received. And even for those who are not in the position to share materially or financially but you are in the position to share physically with your strength, your character, expressing kindness to fellow humans, doing something positive for the environment, helping in some way in the upliftment of our communities and country—that too is an important part of giving.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all! And I pray and hope that our fast, and all the good deeds and work that we will do during this month resound to the benefit of our families, our country, and all of humanity,” the president said.

