US Traveler goes missing in Guyana

Guyana urged visitors to ensure that their tours and tour operators are approved by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) following the “tragic news of a missing US traveler in the Rupununi” southwest of Guyana, bordering the Brazilian Amazon.

Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, gave no details regarding the missing traveler but said a list of approved operators is published on the website of the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce and the GTA’s Facebook page.

Media reports Wednesday said an unidentified United States tourist went missing after he went on a fishing expedition in the Rupununi river near Apoteri in Region Nine on Tuesday. The reports quoted the Commander of Regional Police Division #9, Raphael Rose, as confirming that the police had received a report of the missing man on Tuesday.

“Tours which are unregulated and not approved by the Authority many times do not have the necessary safety systems and protocols in place,” Walrond said, reminding that “following the unfortunate events at Orinduik in October and now this report of a missing person in the Rupununi, the government commenced a searching inquiry into these tragic incidents, in which the operations of all stakeholders, including the relevant authorities will be examined.

“A key feature of this review is a consultation with tour operators and related regulatory agencies, scheduled for December 13, aimed at developing standard operating procedures and emergency measures for all tours”.

Walrond said pending the completion of the review, he is urging the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, the Private Sector Commission and other private sector bodies “to join our call for persons to only use operators and facilities that are approved by the GTA”.

CMC/