Guyana to hold local government elections March 2023

By CMC News

Guyanese will vote in local government elections on March 13 next year the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall announced.

A government statement issued late Thursday indicated that Dharamlall had earlier in the day written to the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh, appointing the date based on the work plan submitted by the elections body.

GUY$2.9 billion (1GYD = 0.0048 US) has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works to ensure the successful planning and execution of the elections.

The government said the holding of local government elections is an important pillar in Guyana’s democratic political system.

CMC/

 

