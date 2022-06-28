fbpx
Guyana to attend Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum

By Santana Salmon

Guyana says it will use the upcoming Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum to be held in the Dominican Republic next month as an avenue to deepen its relationship with the Middle Eastern country.

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni K. Singh is leading a delegation to the July 6-8 event that is being hosted by the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA).

The government said the forum will provide opportunities for Guyana to deepen its relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as participants will meet with prospective Saudi investors to present their projects.

A government statement said priority sectors of focus include logistics and transportation, renewable energy, infrastructure, hotel and resort development and agribusiness.

Earlier this year, President Irfaan Ali welcomed a visiting high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia led by Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir, minister of state, foreign affairs and included members of the Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers.

Among the key issues discussed were the partnership and collaboration between the two countries in areas of oil and gas, climate change and Guyana’s transformative agenda and investment opportunities.

Guyana is undergoing a transformation, driven by its oil and gas sector, opening many opportunities in both oil and non-oil sectors, and improving access to resources that will serve to accelerate its growth and development, the statement added.

CMC/

 

