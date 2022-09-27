Guyana gets approval to establish law school

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has approved a request to establish a law school in Guyana after years of attempts.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall said the request was “favorably considered,” and the Council made a decision to write the Guyana government “shortly, informing of this decision”

He said the CLE will be setting out the criteria and other requirements which the government will have to satisfy.”

- Advertisement -

Guyana has been trying to establish the program for more than three decades and in a statement, Nandlall said the Irfaan Ali administration has already told the CLE that it will provide the land and buildings to accommodate the school that will be administered by the Council.

The approval was made during the CLE meeting held in Barbados earlier this month.

The CLE is the lawful authority for the administering of legal professional education in the Caribbean region. The Council does so through its law schools, the Hugh Wooding Law School, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Manley Law School, Kingston, Jamaica, and Eugene Dupuch Law School, Nassau, Bahamas.

Under the Treaty, only the first top 25 University of Guyana (UG) law degree graduates are allowed to pursue the Council’s Certificate in Legal Education and earlier this year, the university called for an increased number of law students from its law faculty to get automatic admission to the Trinidad-based Hugh Wooding Law School.

A government statement says a UG delegation, including its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Paloma Mohamed Martin and the head of the Department of Law, Kim Kyte-Thomas, met with Nandlall to discuss the terms of a new agreement with officials of the University of the West Indies and the Council of Legal Education for the continued automatic admissions of UG graduates.

According to the statement, UG wants the number of its students admitted to the Trinidad-based law school to increase from 25 to 40 as well as “settling the number of non-Guyanese graduates of the UG Law Program gaining entry into any of the three law schools in the Caribbean region”.

CMC/