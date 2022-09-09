Guyana, Dominican Republic sign bilateral cooperation agreement

The Governments of Guyana and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday fortified their ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries.

The MOU to establish a Joint Committee on Trade Promotion and Technical Cooperation is aimed at boosting economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Under the pact, Guyana and the Dominican Republic will foster mutual cooperation, explore opportunities, build capacity, facilitate collaboration, and exchange experiences in the areas such as energy and mining, logistic services, maritime and air transport services, tourism, agriculture, manufacturing services, investment promotion, and private sector development and collaboration.

The MOU was signed by Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd and foreign affairs minister of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez on the latter’s last day of a two-day visit to the country.

During their bilateral talks, the foreign ministers and their delegations engaged in discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and hemispheric issues.

They also committed to strengthening the relations between their two countries, according to a statement from the Guyana government.

“In this context, they took note of the change of concurrent diplomatic accreditation of the Dominican Republic to the Government of Guyana to its Embassy in Port of Spain as well as the granting of agreement for the appointment of Wellington Dario Bencosme Castanos, as non-resident ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana.

“Minister Todd welcomed the decision conveyed by Minister Alvarez of his Government’s intention to open a diplomatic mission in Georgetown in the immediate future,” the statement said.

The two further committed to the deepening of their diplomatic engagement at the regional and international levels.

The foreign ministers also expressed “profound concern” over the gang violence that has plagued the Dominican Republic’s neighbor, Haiti.

They stressed the need for a Haitian-owned resolution to the crisis and welcomed the agreement of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community for a high-level political mission to Haiti.

The two agreed to work together for the effective and full implementation of the terms of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2645 on Haiti in consultation with allied countries and regional organizations.

