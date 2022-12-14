Grenada suspends mail delivery to the Caribbean and Canada

The Grenada Postal Corporation (GPC) says it has suspended mail delivery service to Canada and the Caribbean for the Christmas season blaming a lack of air cargo transportation from Grenada.

GPC said it hopes it is hoping for a return of normal service by mid-January 2023.

“Right now, we use commercial carriers for the service but because of the increase in passengers traveling with the airline we use, there is no room for carrying out mail, priority with the airline is for passenger’s luggage,” said Genelle Bowen, the marketing and communications customer relations officer.

- Advertisement -

Mail delivery service to the Caribbean and Canada was a guaranteed service the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT offered to the GPC before 2020. Though LIAT has resumed service with limited flights to Grenada it is unable to continue the mail-carrying and delivery service.

The current arrangement is with American Airlines. Bowen explained that mail from Grenada to the affected jurisdictions must first go to the USA before it reaches its final intended destination.

“It therefore means that mails are taking longer to arrive and having received notice that the passenger’s luggage is the priority, we cannot guarantee when mails will be delivered, so that is why the service is suspended,” she said.

- Advertisement -

It was also explained that mail from the United Kingdom will be affected because of planned industrial action.

Airport staff working for the U.K. Border Force are due to walk out from December 23 to 26, and again from December 28 to New Year’s Eve. It will impact services at the U.K.’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, as well as London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Glasgow.

CMC/