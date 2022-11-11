Grenada promises to continue supporting the Palestine state

Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade says Grenada will continue to support the State of Palestine in the international community through various resolutions as she accepted the credentials of the country’s ambassador.

“Grenada, as a member of the Caribbean Community, reiterates its position that the Israel-Palestine situation can only be resolved by peaceful means and reaffirms its support for a two-state solution, with the people of Israel and Palestine living in independent countries, within secure and internationally recognized borders in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” La Grenade said, as Ambassador Dr. Linda Sobeh Ali presented her credentials.

Grenada and the State of Palestine established formal diplomatic relations in September 2013,

“I congratulate you as you assume this prestigious post and I look forward to working with you in strengthening the relations between our two countries,” she told the diplomat, who will be based in Venezuela.

Describing her appointment as a historic moment, Ambassador Sobeh Ali said the decision by Grenada to establish diplomatic relations with her country is proof that St. George’s believes in human rights for all and self-determination.

“I believe this is a historic moment attributing to much promise and advancement in the bilateral relations between our countries and clear proof that Grenada is an ardent supporter of all rights, all human rights, and self-determination,” she said.

During her brief visit, the ambassador also met with the Opposition Leader, Dr. Keith Mitchell.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to receive Her Excellency Dr. Linda Sobeh Ali Ambassador-designate of the State of Palestine to Grenada. During her courtesy visit our discussions focused on ways both Grenada and Palestine can work together on mutual issues of importance,” Dr. Mitchell posted on his official Leader of the Opposition Facebook page.

Grenada is one of 138 United Nations members to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine. However, it is yet to appoint an ambassador to the State of Palestine, which since 2012 has had a status of a non-member observer state in the United Nations.

CMC/