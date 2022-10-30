Foreign airlines including Air Canada resume flights to Cuba

Air Canada has resumed its operations in Cuba with Havana as its destination, in correspondence to other foreign airlines that are also increasing their flights and routes for the winter season.

According to the Cuban ministry of tourism, the Canadian airline will have five direct weekly frequencies to Havana. The flight will also connect Cuba and Japan, starting in Tokyo to Vancouver, Canada, and then make the Toronto-Havana route.

For more than a decade, Canada has been one of the main outbound markets for tourists to Cuba, and direct links are of special significance for the island’s tourism industry as it recovers after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, starting Sunday, Aeromexico will also resume flights to the island, with the Mexico City-Havana route and seven weekly frequencies.

With this reopening, the airline reaffirms its commitment to expand its connectivity network to link Mexico with the most important destinations in the world, its representatives said last August during the announcement.

Aeromexico began operations in Cuba in 2011 and stopped in 2020 as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health restrictions derived from it.

CMC/