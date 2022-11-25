Forecasters predict possible flooding across the Caribbean this Christmas

The Barbados-based Caribbean Institute for Meteorology & Hydrology (CIMH) is warning the region that recent heavy rains could continue into December and pose a risk for flooding during one of the most joyous seasons of the year.

“This year, flooding is a bigger risk in December than in other years,” CIMH climatologist Cédric Van Meerbeeck told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) about the regional outlook for the dry season, which begins December 1.

“I’m not saying it’s going to flood in your area, but what I’m saying is keep checking the weather reports in your country to make sure that that doesn’t happen to you, without you knowing about it.”

Speaking to CMC at the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), taking place through Friday, Van Meerbeeck cautioned that while Christmas is traditionally a period where people like to think joyous things and “might not always pay as much attention to the weather as we normally would during the hurricane season, for instance”, heavy rains in December are not unheard of.

He reminded that in 2013, Christmas Eve floods led to death and destruction in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia.

Van Meerbeeck said no major droughts are forecast for any part of the region during the upcoming dry season.

“That’s a positive but, on the other hand, we’re getting out of the wet season with soils that, in many places, are quite drenched. So that means that if in the next weeks we get a lot of rainfall, even though we’re entering the dry season, we might still see flash floods wherever that extreme rainfall occurs,” he explained.

He said those with the highest risk are the southern islands.

“So, in the ABC islands of Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, in Trinidad and Tobago, in Grenada, in Barbados, and then less so as you go further north.”

The climatologist said the globe is experiencing La Niña – a metrological event where surface temperatures or ocean temperatures in the Pacific are cooler than usual – which tends to “influence our weather patterns at the seasonal timescale here”.

He noted that during La Niña, the Caribbean typically experiences wetter years as well as a stronger end part of the hurricane season.

“So, from September until October, we have a lot of systems passing through the region,” he said, adding that La Nina is one of the main reasons for that.

“The next thing that happens is, fortunately for us, the heat was not as tremendously a problem this year as it’s been, for instance, in 2021 when the opposite pattern occurred.”

Farmers in the region were warned to pay close attention to the weather patterns,

“We need to prepare for flooding, we need to prepare for the chance of having locally drier conditions which might impact agriculture. But I think the bigger risk for agriculture, especially in the southeastern Caribbean, is going to be crop damage because of flooding,” he said.

CMC/