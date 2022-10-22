Emerge Summit held in Jamaica with strong virtual diaspora presence

The 2022 Emerge Summit, coined Emerging Without Limits, was held on September 18th in Kingston, Jamaica to what has become customary rave testimonials. The sold-out event saw members of the local business community attending in-person at the AC Hotel Kingston, while the diaspora attended virtually via a world-class live stream production.

Presenters at the summit included Jamaican titans of industry, such as performing artiste and co-creator of the hit YouTube show “Meet the Mitchells” Wayne Marshall, CEO of Sagicor Bank, Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, and CEO of Dolla Financial and Founder of Deputy Capital Management Kadeen Mairs, among several others.

At the top of the day was an impromptu praise and worship session, that while atypical on the summit circuit, was an obvious decision for the event’s organizers Naomi Garrick, Catherine Goodall and Rochelle Cameron.

“People are investing in this experience. People are trusting us with their time on a Sunday – all day,” Garrick explains. From as early as its debut in 2019, the Emerge Summit carved a niche as innovators in the space of career conferences. For them, Sunday service is a natural extension for the deep learning, breakfast buffet and complimentary professional headshots offered.

All three co-founders each come with full careers outside of the summit. Garrick is the owner of a successful PR company and personal branding coach. Cameron is a leading attorney and business development consultant. And, Goodall is a premier marketer serving both the US and Caribbean.

Over the years, the women attended many international personal development workshops, conferences and summits, but found them lacking in promoting long-term change. “We went to these events, and even though we felt great at them, when we were in real life situations, it felt like all that learning went out the door,” laments Garrick.

That became the mission of the Emerge Summit concept – actionable next steps for attendees after they returned home, out of the comfortable, reassuring environment of the summit. There also needed to be a priority on local experiences. To them, too many local workshops featured foreign speakers who could not intimately speak on the Jamaican professional experience. “We wanted to create something that connected with individuals like us,” Garrick says. “We’re always on a quest for higher learning, and wanted to emerge from the state that we were in.” Hence the name.

The summit’s success is in no small part due to the adaptability of its three founders. Confronted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, not many organizations whose lifeblood was in-person summits survived the mandatory in-person bans, and later gathering restrictions.

“The pivot to video was not planned at all,” Garrick laughs. In 2020, with no summits on the horizon for the foreseeable future, the partners exercised their trademark quick-footedness and launched Detour Essentials – a live, online business webinar and talk show held every Wednesday at 8 pm Jamaican time on YouTube and Facebook.

“It was great for our listeners to realize that we all have this common thread with this pandemic. Even people that we look up to on social media or in the business community, we’re all going through similar things. And, there are ways you can navigate it.”

Detour Essentials has a more relaxed energy than your typical career-focused show or podcast. The trio all bounce ideas off each other like old friends. There are jokes and even dancing. It’s like drinking wine with your three smart friends… Every week they have someone new for you to meet, who they’re sure you’ll hit it off with instantly.

Despite the resumption of in-person events, Detour Essentials will be back for its eighth season in January 2023, promising more guests and more conversations. The show’s success came as a surprise to its hosts, but it has garnered them an even broader audience, not just in Jamaica, but throughout the Jamaican diaspora across the United States, England, and Canada.

The binge-worthy series has over 90 videos on its Ready to Emerge YouTube channel, which include a treasure trove of business and career testimonies and interviews. Garricks put it best: “No matter who you are, at some point you are ready to emerge to the next level.” And the show, she says, will give you the roadmap to do just that.