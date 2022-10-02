fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Dominica’s Opposition leader Lennox Linton resigns

Dominica’s Opposition leader Lennox Linton resigns
By CMC News

Leader of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has resigned.

According to local reports, Linton who has been at the helm of the party since 2013 and re-elected unopposed in December 2021, tendered his resignation as leader of the party to President Isaac Baptiste.

As of the 2019 general election, it is the only opposition party represented in the House of Assembly of Dominica, holding three of the 21 seats

- Advertisement -

His resignation – which is effective immediately, follows the party’s defeat in two elections.

Party officials have not yet commented on his resignation, however, according to analysts, with Linton’s resignation, deputy political leader, Francisca Joseph, will be appointed party leader until that position is determined at the party’s delegates’ conference scheduled for November.

CMC/

 

Previous articleFlorida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian
Next articleIDB, KIAT sign MOU to strengthen collaboration for innovation in the Caribbean

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana Government slashes gasoline, diesel prices

Guyana Government slashes gasoline, diesel prices

Click here to view
Skip to content