Dominica’s Opposition leader Lennox Linton resigns

Leader of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has resigned.

According to local reports, Linton who has been at the helm of the party since 2013 and re-elected unopposed in December 2021, tendered his resignation as leader of the party to President Isaac Baptiste.

As of the 2019 general election, it is the only opposition party represented in the House of Assembly of Dominica, holding three of the 21 seats

His resignation – which is effective immediately, follows the party’s defeat in two elections.

Party officials have not yet commented on his resignation, however, according to analysts, with Linton’s resignation, deputy political leader, Francisca Joseph, will be appointed party leader until that position is determined at the party’s delegates’ conference scheduled for November.

