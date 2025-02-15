Dalrymple-Philibert Fined $900,000 after Pleading Guilty to Breaching Integrity Commission Act

Jamaica’s Former House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert was fined $900,000 after pleading guilty to breaching the Integrity Commission Act. The fine was imposed by Parish Judge Justice Leighton Morris in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday. Dalrymple-Philibert was also admonished and discharged on four counts of violating the Parliamentary Act.

The charges stemmed from her failure to declare the purchase of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 in her statutory filings from 2015 to 2021. The Integrity Commission (IC) had ruled in September 2023 that Dalrymple-Philibert should face criminal charges for making false statements in her filings during that period. The case focused on her use of a 20% duty concession, granted in her role as a Member of Parliament, to purchase the vehicle.

The IC investigation revealed that the vehicle was intended for public duties and should have been listed in her statutory declarations. Although Dalrymple-Philibert later stated that the omission was an oversight, she explained that the vehicle was primarily used by her sister and family, and she did not intend to mislead the IC.

Dalrymple-Philibert’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, KC, clarified that his client chose not to contest some of the charges, as she had already updated her filings regarding the vehicle. Champagnie further explained that the judge’s reasoning in rejecting a preliminary legal point influenced their decision to avoid a court battle. He noted that the charges were non-recordable offences and would not affect her parliamentary duties.

Champagnie also urged lawmakers to reconsider the Integrity Commission Act, suggesting it should allow public officials to correct prior declarations during inquiries without going through court proceedings.

Dalrymple-Philibert had resigned as MP and House Speaker on September 21, 2023, over the issue, but was re-elected to represent Trelawny Southern in a by-election on November 22, 2023. She resumed her duties in the House of Representatives in December.