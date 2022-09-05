Cuban president says referendum on Family Code will be historical

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says history will be created on September 25 when a national referendum will be held on the new Family Code.

On his Twitter account, the head of state said the new code adopted by the Cuban Parliament in July is the Code of Affection.

The Referendum will ask the question “Do you agree with the Family Code?” and a simple majority of over 50 percent of the votes for YES or NO will decide if the new code is enforced or not.

Final results are expected to be release on September 30.

Cuban authorities have described the new code as reflecting the social and family reality of Cubans.

Some articles of the legislation refer to equal access to legal-family institutions such as marriage, effective unions, adoption and assisted reproduction techniques, parental responsibility, and the progressive autonomy of children.

The code promoted “love, affection, care, sensitivity, respect for others and the harmony of our families,” Justice Minister Oscar Manuel Silvera said, presenting the code for the vote at the National Assembly.

Opponents of the rule change include many churches.

“What has been happening is sad because it is going to bring confrontation,” said Methodist Pastor Henry Nurse. “It goes against what has been taught for many generations of years throughout the world about the true traditional marriage that is between a man and a woman.”

The new code would legalize same-sex marriage and civil unions, allow same-sex couples to adopt children, and promote equal sharing of domestic responsibilities. It would also allow prenuptial agreements and surrogate pregnancies, though not for profit.

Parents would have “responsibility” for instead of “custody” of children and be required to be “respectful of the dignity and physical and mental integrity of children and adolescents.”

Cuba is already a regional front-runner in women’s rights. Women head up nearly 50% of households and makeup 60% of professionals, have free access to abortion, and can claim up to two years’ maternity leave.

CMC/