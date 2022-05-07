China looking forward to the next 50 years of relationship with the Caribbean

China’s Ambassador to Dominica, Lin Xianjiang, says over the past half-century, Beijing’s “comprehensive cooperative partnership” with the Caribbean has deepened “setting an exemplary model of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development between countries of different sizes.”

In a lengthy statement indicating that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations with the Caribbean, the Chinese diplomat said given the changing global socio-economic environment as well as the security situations “now more than ever, China and Caribbean countries need to strengthen solidarity, overcome difficulties together, deepen cooperation and create a better future”.

He said on April 28, this year, in order to firmly seize the historic opportunity of deepening the relations between the two sides, foreign ministers met virtually and “reviewed the history and experiences of China-Caribbean relations”.

He said the meeting provided for an in-depth exchange on building a closer China-Caribbean community with a shared future and reached an important consensus on deepening high-level exchanges, promoting post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery, strengthening medical cooperation, promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening cooperation on climate change.

“Caribbean countries welcome and support the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and commend China as a responsible and leading player on the international arena.”

Xianjiang said China regards Caribbean countries as important strengths and equal partners of the international community and “firmly supports” Caribbean countries in achieving self-improvement through unity and in playing a greater role in international affairs.

“China will continue to provide economic and technological assistance to Caribbean countries without any political strings attached, focus on supporting key projects of interest to Caribbean countries, vigorously develop projects that benefit the people and promote practical technologies such as Juncao.”

He said Beijing will also continue to provide anti-COVID-19 pandemic supplies and vaccines to Caribbean countries until the pandemic is finally defeated and has decided to donate anti-pandemic and medical supplies to Caribbean countries having diplomatic relations with China and the CARICOM Secretariat.

He said during the last 50 years, the two sides successfully held three sessions of the China-Caribbean Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, with a number of mutually beneficial cooperation projects being carried out.

He said looking forward to the future, China is ready to make joint efforts with Caribbean countries to promote peace and development, draw up a blueprint for the development of China-Caribbean countries relations, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and continue to promote friendship between the two peoples.

“I believe that in the next 50 years, China-Caribbean relations will be even more glorious,” Xianjiang added.

CMC/