Cayman Islands to strengthen diversity marketing

The Cayman Islands says it is participating in this year’s National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) joint convention in Las Vegas as part of efforts to strengthen its diversity marketing efforts.

“Recognizing the close bonds which both African Americans and Hispanic Americans share with the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands will participate for the first time in the premier conference for journalism education, career development, networking, and industry innovation, attracting leaders and influencers in journalism, media, technology, business, health, arts, and entertainment,” the Department of Tourism said in a statement.

It said thousands of top journalists, media executives, journalism educators, public relations professionals, and students from the United States and further afield will gather in Las Vegas, August 3-7.

“We are honored to participate in this exceptional gathering of media professionals, who play such a critical role in sharing our stories and connecting our cultures,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism.

The Cayman Islands said it will also host a panel discussion focused on building bridges between the British overseas territory and diverse communities.

NABJ founder and organizer of the Founders’ Reception, Sandra Dawson Long Weaver, welcomed the Cayman Islands’ partnership this year, saying “African Americans and Caribbean people have a shared history and many cultural similarities.

“We are family, and we are stronger together. I’m excited to see what ideas and initiatives come out of this convention, the possibilities are endless.”

CMC/