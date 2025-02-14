Caribbean attorneys general convene to address court backlogs

In a bid to modernize the regional judicial system and tackle the growing backlog in court cases, the attorneys general of several Caribbean countries gathered on Thursday for a crucial meeting aimed at finding solutions to these challenges. Barbados hosted the inaugural Attorneys General Roundtable at the UN House in Marine Gardens, Hastings, with facilitation by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) under the PACE Justice Project.

Stephanie Zabel, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, emphasized the vital role of attorneys general in shaping the legislative frameworks necessary for an efficient, accessible, and responsive justice system. She highlighted that the roundtable offered a unique opportunity for sharing best practices, discussing challenges, and collaborating on solutions to modernize judicial processes.

“This forum aligns with the principles outlined in the Needham’s Point Declaration,” said Zabel. Adopted in October 2023 in Barbados, the Needham’s Point Declaration advocates for criminal justice reform through coordinated legislative efforts, modernization of judicial processes, and enhanced social support systems.

Barbadian Attorney General Dale Marshall opened the discussion by stressing that addressing the justice system’s deficiencies should be a priority. Marshall pointed out that delays in the judicial system, particularly with long-untried cases, are infringing on citizens’ fundamental rights. He emphasized the need to deal with backlogs, highlighting the urgency of resolving cases that date back as far as 2012. He also noted the broader global nature of the problem, but expressed particular concern over the impact on the Caribbean, where people are often left waiting years for trials.

“It is unacceptable that a person charged with serious offenses like murder or firearm violations can be left waiting for years for trial, while others seek damages for delayed justice,” Marshall said. “This not only affects the accused but also erodes public confidence in the judicial system.”

Despite the challenges, Marshall acknowledged the progress made through various programs established in recent years aimed at improving the justice system. He emphasized that for the justice system to remain credible, it must be seen as efficient and effective.

European Union Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean, CARICOM, and CARIFORUM, Malgorzata Wazaluska, also spoke at the roundtable, stressing that a fair, independent, and efficient justice system is essential for social stability, economic confidence, and public trust. Wazaluska noted that the discussions would cover crucial topics such as judge-alone trials, plea negotiations, regional legal cooperation, and constitutional reform—issues that have a direct impact on the lives of citizens.

The Attorneys General Roundtable is a two-day event that included the participation of attorneys general from Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the president of the Turks and Caicos Islands Court of Appeal, Justice Alice York Suhan. The forum marks a critical step in addressing the region’s pressing legal challenges, with a shared commitment to improving the delivery of justice across the Caribbean.