Canadian PM holds talks with Caribbean leaders on Haiti

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has held a second round of talks with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders on the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti.

According to the statement issued on the weekend by the Office of the Prime Minister on the latest round of talks, Prime Minister Trudeau and CARICOM leaders received an update from the Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry “on the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in Haiti.

“The leaders conveyed their deep concerns about the ongoing unrest and suffering, including the violence committed by armed gangs against Haitians in Port-au-Prince and neighboring regions,” the statement said.

It said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updated CARICOM leaders on Canada’s assistance to Haiti and the assessment of the current situation.

Trudeau highlighted recent support for Haiti, including joint airlift operations with the United States to deliver tactical and armored vehicles and supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help restore security and stability.

He spoke of the creation of the Joint Program for the Haitian National Police United Nations Development Program basket fund, with seed funding of CDN$$10 million (One CAD=US$10.73 cents) from Canada and three million US from the United States and encouraged CARICOM members to also contribute.

“The leaders discussed the need to remove blockades by gangs, including at the Varreux terminal, that are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis by restricting access to the fuel, water, and medicine urgently needed to respond to food insecurity and the rising number of cholera cases in Haiti. The leaders also discussed the importance of sanctions to break the cycle of corruption in Haiti, halting funding to the armed gangs, and holding those responsible for the crisis to account,” the statement said.

Trudeau commended CARICOM’s leadership and focus on addressing the complex humanitarian, security, and political crises Haiti faces. In turn, CARICOM leaders underscored the value of Canada’s commitment to close collaboration with CARICOM and regional and international partners to find a durable solution to Haiti’s long-term stability and sustainable development.

“The leaders emphasized the need to continue working closely together in response to Haiti’s immediate humanitarian and security needs, and also to facilitate inclusive, Haitian-led political dialogue towards free and fair elections at the earliest possible opportunity,” the statement added.

It said Prime Minister Trudeau and CARICOM leaders “agreed to stay in close contact as the situation in Haiti unfolds.”

