Canada PM talks with Caricom chairman on situation in Haiti

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had discussions with Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who is also the chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) regarding Haiti’s political and socio-economic situation.

“Prime Minister Trudeau and President Santokhi exchanged views on the evolving situation in Haiti. The prime minister commended Suriname and CARICOM leadership on addressing the political, humanitarian, and security crises in the region,” according to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister following the weekend talks.

It said both leaders voiced their “grave concern about the blockades in the Haitian capital, including at the Varreux terminal” where armed gangs have been preventing the distribution of fuel as they continue to call for the removal of Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry.

“They discussed the impacts of the blockades on access to fuel, water, essential goods, and medicine, and the resulting constraints on humanitarian operations and efforts to address the emerging cholera outbreak in the country.”

The statement said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conveyed Canada’s ongoing commitment to collaboration with regional partners to support Haiti’s stability and sustainable development.

“The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to advance a Haitian-led solution and encourage inclusive political dialogue among Haitian stakeholders. The prime minister and the president agreed to stay in close contact as the situation in Haiti evolves,” the statement added.

Over the last weekend, Canada and the United States said in a joint statement that they had delivered “vital equipment” to Haiti that will “assist the HNP (Haitian National Police) in their fight against criminal actors, who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera.

“The United States and Canada remain committed to supporting the HNP’s work of protecting and serving the Haitian people. In coordination with international partners, our governments are working with Haitian partners to strengthen Haiti’s capacity to train additional police officers and improve law enforcement operations.

“The United States and Canada commend the international community for mobilizing new commitments in support of Haiti’s most pressing needs, and we urge international partners to deliver on those commitments.

“We encourage partner nations to contribute to the UN Basket Fund to restore peace and citizen security for the Haitian people. Together with the Government of Haiti, the United States and Canada affirm the importance of working together to support the restoration of security in Haiti,” the statement added.

