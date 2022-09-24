British company signs new gas agreement with Trinidad’s National Gas Company (NGC)

The Trinidad and Tobago government has welcomed the signing of a new agreement between the National Gas Company (NGC) and the London-based bpTT saying it “is a clear and tangible indicator” of the British company’s “continued commitment to the country.

The Ministry of Energy and Industries in a statement said the new gas supply contract which secures future gas supply to the NGC…will be utilized for the downstream petrochemical sector and electricity production.

“This new gas supply arrangement augers well for the future of Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector and is a result of the work of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, the NGC and bpTT,” the statement said without disclosing any information regarding the agreement.

But it noted that the “sanctioning of this future gas supply was part of the discussions that took place at the bp Headquarters…in London, UK, between Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and bpTT’s chief executive officer for Global Operations, Bernard Looney earlier this month.

“The government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago welcomes this crucial future supply of gas which is a clear and tangible indicator of bp’s continued commitment to Trinidad and Tobago,” the statement added.

CMC/