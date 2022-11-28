fbpx
Body of missing American tourist found in Guyana river

By CMC News

A postmortem is scheduled on the recovered body of 38-year-old Thomas Carstens Jr, an American tourist who disappeared after the boat he was traveling in capsized on the Essequibo River last week.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force, Carstens along with other foreigners arrived at Apoteri Village, North Rupununi via a private chartered aircraft for a seven-day fishing expedition on November 18.

On November 22, Carstens along with the boat captain/tour guide and another traveler headed upstream on the Essequibo River in an aluminum boat.

About 90 minutes in the river upstream they were going through rapids when the outboard engine encountered a mechanical problem which caused the boat to drift down the rapids.

It’s reported that Thomas Carstens Jr jumped into the water where he held on to the side of the boat.

The boat eventually sank and he went underwater and did not resurface.

The following day a search party went up the river where two surviving men were found on an island, and they related what transpired to the search team and the matter was reported to the police.

The search party eventually found Carsten’s decomposing body. The body was removed from the water and placed into a boat where it was examined for marks of violence, however none was found.

The body was taken to a health center where the postmortem will take place.

CMC/

 

