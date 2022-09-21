Bermuda’s Ex-finance minister to challenge Premier Burt for PLP leadership

The former finance minister of Bermuda, Curtis Dickinson has announced he has launched a bid to topple Premier David Burt as leader of both the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) and the government.

Dickinson quit the key cabinet post shortly before he was due to unveil the annual budget in February after a row with Burt over financial guarantees being offered to developers of the currently closed Fairmont Southampton resort, the island’s largest hotel.

He will now seek the PLP leadership at next month’s party conference, making it clear he was unhappy about how his stance had been portrayed by Premier Burt in the aftermath of the clash.

- Advertisement -

Burt has led the PLP to two general election victories in the past five years and Dickinson confirmed he plans to run in a letter to PLP officials.

“Earlier this morning I advised the party leader of my intention to put my name forward to run for the office of party leader at the upcoming annual general conference. Additionally, I sent correspondence to the party secretary general advising her of the same and requested that my letter be immediately distributed to all branch chairpersons and delegates,” he said, adding “I look forward to engaging all of you in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for Premier Burt, who became Bermuda’s youngest ever premier at the age of 38 when he led the PLP to victory over the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) in the 2017 general election, said the premier looked forward to debating Dickinson in the weeks ahead.

Burt, who took over the finance portfolio after Curtis Dickinson, a former banker, resigned, led the PLP to an even bigger victory over the OBA in a snap election in 2020.

“David Burt has led our party to two national election victories. He led us through the [COVID-19] pandemic and, prior to the pandemic, reduced the deficit without cutting Bermudian jobs, while investing in education, healthcare, and social programs,” the spokesman said in an email.

“David has been involved with the PLP for nearly 20 years — through thick and thin. He’s worked his way up and strengthened the party at all levels.”

An estimated 150 delegates selected by local constituencies are entitled to vote in the leadership election.

Transport Minister Lawrence Scott earlier said he was considering challenging Home Affairs Minister Walter Roban for the deputy leadership of the PLP, which first won power in 1998 before losing to the OBA in 2012 and returning to power five years later.

Candidates have until September 28 to declare their intention to run ahead of the PLP conference which takes place between October 19 and 22.

CMC/