Prime Minister Henry gives commitment that Haiti will be in election mode before year end

Haiti’s Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry is condemning persons whom he said want to acquire political power in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country without first seeking a mandate from the population.

In a nationwide radio and television broadcast on Sunday night, Henry, who has been acting as president since July last year, gave a commitment that the country will be in election mode before the end of 2022.

“The time is over when one can attack power and impose one’s will on the Haitian people by force. Those who are afraid of elections must know that they have no chance of achieving the leadership of our country,” Ariel said.

Last Wednesday, thousands of people took to the streets in the capital and other major cities demanding safer streets, more affordable goods, and the resignation of Prime Minister Henry.

“Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!” they shouted.

Haiti’s general election, which had been scheduled for November 7, last year, had been postponed after Prime Minister Henry dismissed the council that organizes elections.

Dr. Ariel Henry promised then to appoint a new electoral council (CEP) that he said would be non-partisan and would set a new date for elections.

He said the process to replace the council had begun and elections would take place after a constitutional review in the “first months of the coming year.”

In his broadcast on Sunday night, Prime Minister Henry told the nation that in 1987, the Haitian people made the irreversible choice of democracy.

“It is incumbent on all those who want to play a political role to prepare to seek popular consecration at the ballot box,” he added.

Haitians have been demonstrating for months calling for adequate and cheaper fuel and petroleum products and Prime Minister Henry announced an adjustment of the prices of petroleum products at the pump, currently subsidized by the State to the tune of more than 50 billion gourdes. (One Gourde=US$0.008 cent).

Ariel also indicated that the government will spend an estimated three million gourdes as it launches a social appeasement program.

He told the nation also that Haiti loses more than US$600 million annually in customs fees due to corruption and smuggling.

