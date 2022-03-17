Bermuda appoints new police commissioner

Advertisement

Bermuda has named Darrin Simons as the new Commissioner of Police, six months after the shock resignation of British national, Stephen Corbishley, three years into a five-year contract.

No official reason has ever been given for Corbishley’s early departure last October from the island and Government House has so far declined to release the findings of an inquiry into claims of gross misconduct against him.

Simons, a 28-year career veteran, who was previously Deputy Commissioner, was one of two Bermudians among eight candidates short-listed for the post.

“This appointment was made following an open recruitment process in line with international best practice for selecting chief officers,” a Government House statement said, adding “eight candidates, of whom two were Bermudian, were short-listed for interview”.

Governor Rena Lalgie said she is confident that Simons will serve Bermuda well in his role as Commissioner of Police, bringing to the job a breadth of skills and experience and a deep-seated passion for service to the people of Bermuda.

“I am pleased that the new commissioner has come from within the ranks of the Bermuda Police Service (BPS). Commissioner Simons is committed to further identifying and cultivating talent within the BPS and continuing to raise professional standards,” the Governor of this British Overseas Territory said.

Simons said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as Commissioner adding “raising trust and confidence in the police, both within the community, as well as the organisation, are critically important to me.

“Following 28 years of service, I am committed to leading the BPS and working alongside our amazing women and men to provide a service we can all be proud of.”

Shadow Security Minister Michael Dunkley said extended congratulations to Simons on behalf of my One Bermuda Alliance colleagues adding “Commissioner Simons is a man of good character and integrity and having worked with him during my time as the Premier and Minister of National Security, I am confident he will do a good job in a very demanding position.”

Bermuda’s last West Indian Police Commissioner was Vincentian George Jackson, who retired in 2009 after four years in the post.

