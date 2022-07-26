Belize expresses concern after vaccine-derived poliovirus Type 2 detected in US

Belize health authorities have expressed concern at the detection of a case of paralytic poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated individual in the United States. The case is said to be of a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2).

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said Belize last recorded polio in 1981 and it has managed to achieve and maintain over 95 percent of anti-polio vaccination coverage except for the last two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic where the coverage decreased to 78.8 percent in 2020 and 83.4 percent in 2021.

The ministry warned that unvaccinated persons may acquire the infection when in contact with the virus.

“It is spread seven to ten days before and after experiencing signs and symptoms of the disease, which include fever, diarrhea, sore throat, upset stomach, headache, pain, or stiffness in the neck, back and legs. There is no treatment for the disease. Immunization is the only protection against polio infection.”

The ministry said the US authorities on July 21, reported the identification of a case of paralytic poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated individual in Rockland County.

It said polio is a disease of the central nervous system caused by three closely related polioviruses ─ types 1, 2 and 3 ─ and can cause paralytic poliomyelitis. It can sometimes spread in airborne droplets through close contact with infected persons (sneezing or coughing) or through exposure to throat and nose secretions.

In 1994, the Americas became the first region in the world to be certified polio-free by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The early detection of cases through the surveillance of acute flaccid paralysis in children under 15 years of age and maintaining high polio vaccination coverage are key to this achievement. No cases of wild poliovirus have been detected in the countries and territories of the Region of the Americas in over 30 years.”

The ministry is urging the public to review children’s immunization status and if not fully vaccinated, they should be.

“Detection and reporting of cases of any acute flaccid paralysis in children under 15 years of age to the health authorities are of utmost importance for early investigation and detection of cases,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness added.

