Barbados welcomes additional British Airways flights from the United Kingdom

More than 100,000 stay-over visitors arrived in Barbados from the United Kingdom during the first seven months of this year as British Airways said it will be operating extra services between London Gatwick and the Caribbean Island.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) said 100,702 stayover visitors arrived from the UK January to July, representing just under 50 percent of all international visitors that totaled 236,695.

As a result, it said the UK has become the largest single source market and that British Airways will from the end of this month be flying its larger Boeing 777-300 aircraft from Heathrow, with a total seat capacity of 296 seats.

“This represents a total increase in seats for winter 2022/23 of 11,205 seats,” the BTMI said, adding that winter 2022/23 Gatwick route returns moving from the five times weekly on the 336-seat Boeing 777-200 to eight weekly flights over the Easter.

IAG partner airline, Aer Lingus, restarts Manchester to Bridgetown from November 2, through April 30, 2023, while also from Manchester, Virgin Atlantic restarts MAN-BGI from October 31, this year, BTMI added.

Meanwhile, BTMI is welcoming the announcement by British Airways that from March 26 through April 16 next year, it will operate extra services between London Gatwick and Barbados.

“British Airways is a long-standing partner that continues to demonstrate commitment to Barbados. Our mutually beneficial relationship has grown from strength to strength, even in the face of challenges such as the pandemic, fluctuating pound, and rising fuel costs,” said BTMI chairman, Shelly Williams.

“Increasing services between London Gatwick and Barbados at a time that other carriers are opting to redirect their services to shorter haul destinations, speaks volumes for destination Barbados and our relationship management.

“Easter has always been special to us, so this new capacity is particularly welcomed during this key period for the UK travel trade and our tourism partners in Barbados,” Williams added.

CMC/