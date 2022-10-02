Barbados Poppy League to celebrate 100th anniversary

Several persons who have given yeoman service to the Barbados Poppy League, will be recognized on Saturday, October 8, during an official launch and awards ceremony to celebrate the league’s 100th anniversary.

Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason will host the event.

In addition, the Poppy League has unveiled a new logo and motto: Serving Those Who Served, and is setting up a new website, primarily for the sale of souvenirs and mementos and to allow for online contributions.

- Advertisement -

For over a century, the poppy has been worn by soldiers, military veterans, and members of the public as a symbol of remembrance of the lives lost in World War I and, subsequently, World War ll.

After World War I, the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war. From the dirt and mud grew a beautiful red poppy. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the frontlines

The Barbados Poppy Day League, familiarly known as the Barbados Poppy League, was founded by then Governor of Barbados, Sir Charles O’Brian.

Its mandate was to raise funds for and take care of the needs of the island’s military veterans.

With the establishment of the Barbados Legion in 1957, the Poppy League became the fundraising arm of the Barbados Legion.

The first poppies were sold in 1923.

Every year since then, the League has raised funds to assist with the veterans’ medical bills, house repairs, and the provision of small stipends and daily meals, among other needs.

CMC/