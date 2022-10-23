Barbados PM Mia Mottley reshuffles Cabinet once again

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Saturday announced a cabinet reshuffle – the second in two years.

Mottley who made the announcement at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), said the changes will take effect this coming Wednesday.

Moments before making the announcement, the Prime Minister said the changes were necessary to improve the efficiency of the Government.

“I have now like any good captain to make some adjustments again to make sure that we will extract the best and the most that we can extract in order for us to wrestle down these challenges that are within our capacity to fight. We need to come together strong to fight dem other ones,” Mottley said.

“Accordingly, I have advised that there will be adjustments to my Cabinet as of Wednesday, October 26. The adjustments are intended to strengthen the Government’s hand to deal with the issues that are before us. I have confidence that we can do it and when you understand what the adjustments are you will understand the wisdom of the decisions that we are making today.”

Among the changes, BLP General Secretary Dr. Jerome Walcott will remain the Senior Minister in charge of the Social Sectors and Environment but he will take up the post of Minister of Health and Wellness.

Gooding-Edghill will now become the Minister of Tourism and International Transport. He spent his whole life in the tourism industry.

Senator Lisa Cummins to take responsibility for the Ministry of Energy and Business Development with responsibilities for International Business and Trade.

Kerrie Symmonds will remain Senior Minister of Productive Sectors, “but as Cummins steps into his previous role, he will now become Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade,” the Prime Minister added.

The Member of Parliament for the City of Bridgetown, Corey Layne, will serve in the Office of the Attorney-General and will be Minister of State with responsibility for Crime Prevention.

PM Mia Mottley also said that Cynthia Forde will be nominated as Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly on Tuesday morning.

CMC/