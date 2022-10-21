Bahamas to appoint honorary consul to Bermuda

Prime Minister Philip Davis has announced that The Bahamas will appoint an honorary consul to Bermuda.

“This person will assist Bahamian nationals and businesses in Bermuda and pursue mutual opportunities for growth and development, which would be of mutual benefit to both countries,” Davis told the opening night of Bermuda’s Progressive Labour Party’s (PLP) annual delegates’ conference on Wednesday.

He added that both island nations need to stand shoulder-to-shoulder on issues such as climate change.

“Rising sea levels pose an existential threat for island countries like ours,” he said. “Our voices must be locked together in the fight for climate justice.”

Davis noted that Bermuda’s PLP and his own Progressive Liberal Party in The Bahamas were historically linked and had gone through similar struggles over the decades. The Bahamas became independent in 1973 while Bermuda remains a British Overseas Territory.

“Each of us had our fair share of systems of oppression, and the battle lines drawn up against our progressive movement continued to persist,” he said.

“After years of protest in the fight for greater equality, slowly but surely, things began to change.”

Davis urged members of both parties to remain true to their respective mandates and committed to the betterment of the people, warning them to be careful not to “adopt the attitudes of our opponents.”

“Together, we are stronger. Together, you are stronger,” he said. “Your promise to rebuild Bermuda with Bermudians at heart has a strong overlay with our promise to deliver a new day.

“Central to this is the determination to exercise competent and compassionate leadership for all. Our shared focus on economic justice and expert responses to the climate emergency reflect our commitment to ensure that ordinary citizens are not left behind in this rapidly changing world.”

Philip Davis said the founders of both parties would be happy to see their continued success.

“We are the heirs and successors to a vision – their vision – a vision that has culminated in our two great political movements holding the trust and confidence of our respective peoples, to lead them towards a brighter future,” he said.

Bermuda’s Premier David Burt, who has been in charge for the past five years, is facing a leadership challenge from former Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson with the winner expected to be announced on Thursday.

CMC/