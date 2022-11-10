Bahamas Government acknowledges failure to get new buyer for multi-million-dollar resort

The Bahamas government says it will not make any public statement regarding the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort after the Lucayan Renewal Holdings Limited (LRHL), the special purpose vehicle established to sell the property, announced the collapse of the deal on Monday night.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper had in May announced the sale of the resort to Electra America Hospitality Ltd. (EAHL) for US$100 million but is now telling reporters the government will not name another buyer for the Freeport property until it actually has a final agreement.

“We are going to ensure that we have something definitive to tell before we make further announcements,” he said.

“The reality is that this is a very complex deal in a complex environment. We understand what it takes to make the deal happen. We’ve had a good deal before. We believe we will be able to conclude a deal on the hotel.” Cooper told reporters, saying that Electra had consistently asked for more time.

He said there is credible interest from potential buyers for the resort and the government has started “those conversations.”

The statement on Monday by LRHL, came six months after the government announced it had selected Electra as the purchaser and the developer had committed to a US$300 million redevelopment of the resort.

Cooper had said then Electra would create 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs and the Phillip Davis government “truly” believed that Electra will be good for Grand Bahama.

In its statement, LRHL said it will continue to work toward successfully closing the sale of the resort to secure the best outcome for Grand Bahama and the Bahamian people.

The former Hubert Minnis administration bought Grand Lucayan from Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa in August 2018 for US$65 million.

In March 2020, the government signed heads of agreement with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) and the ITM Group, which promised to invest more than US$300 million in the redevelopment of the property, and construction of a cruise port; however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed and changed the terms of the agreement.

But the Davis administration canceled the deal, calling it bad, and promised to find a new buyer.

Meanwhile, Grand Lucayan’s former chairman, Michael Scott, said he is not surprised at the collapse of the deal.

He told the Tribune newspaper that the Davis administration is guilty of making the same mistake as its predecessor, given the need to deliver sufficient stopover visitors to guarantee the Grand Lucayan buyers a return on their investment.

He said, “nobody is going to invest $250 million unless they have an assurance on the airport”.

CMC/