Bahamas ganja farm lands six Jamaicans 36 months prison sentence

Six Jamaican men were sentenced to two and a half years in prison in The Bahamas on Thursday after two days of surveillance on the farm in North Andros for the cultivation of more than four acres of marijuana (ganja) in the country.

The narcotics officers apprehended Leroy Douglas, Walford Reid, Jermaine Jones, Devon Simpson, Bruce Palmer, and Everton Palmer on Sunday.

Following that, the men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs.

They also pleaded guilty to the cultivation of dangerous drugs in connection with the four-acre ganja farm, which allegedly had 25,000 plants and 20,000 seedlings.

According to the police, the ganja had a street value of US$2.5 million.

The men were sentenced to two and a half years in prison on each count by Magistrate Samuel McKinney. Furthermore, the convicted men, who were not represented in court, were given the option of paying a US$7,500 fine or serving an additional six months in prison.

The men also pleaded guilty to drug possession in connection with the seizure of four grams of ganja discovered by police while searching their home and were each fined $250 or sentenced to a month in prison.