Antigua government announces amnesty for persons financially impacted by COVID-19

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has killed 146 people and infected 9,098 in Antigua and Barbuda since March 2020, has resulted in an amnesty being offered to those who are “still struggling” to cope financially.

Residential customers who owe the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) for electricity and water and are in arrears before and up to December 31, 2021, will have their debts to APUA forgiven, according to a statement made following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“Customers who pay the current month’s obligation, benefiting from this amnesty, will be reconnected by November 1st, 2022,” the statement said, adding that unpaid property taxes up to December 31, 2021 will also benefit from an amnesty program, provided they pay the current year’s tax.

“Residents and citizens with outstanding hospital bills, owed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, and in arrears for more than 180 days, will have their balance forgiven also, under the amnesty program rolled out by the Cabinet,” the statement added without disclosing the amount of funds to be foregone as a result of the initiative.

It said Health Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph, had informed Cabinet that the COVID-19 pandemic “has clearly been on the decline but cautions the vulnerable to continue to practice good hand hygiene and other measures”.

The statement also urged persons who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

CMC/