Another member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation gone missing

Law enforcement officials in Florida have confirmed that a seventh member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation has disappeared even as the search continues for the six others who went missing after checking into their hotel last week.

The deputies of the Sheriffs of Osceola County said 25-year-old Louis Jacques Wilguens, who was due to return to Haiti on Sunday was last seen on Saturday getting off the bus at the All-Star Sports Resort around 4:30 p.m., wearing red sandals, blue jeans and a white Special Olympics shirt with the word Haiti written on it.

As in the previous case when the six others went missing, the authorities say they do not suspect foul play and are urging anyone with information to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, the authorities named Atione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18, as having gone missing. They are all associated with the country’s soccer team that participated in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.

The police said the group was last seen at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. All six men left behind their personal belongings.

Haitians have in the past been making dangerous voyages by sea to enter the United States illegally. Many have lost their lives as a result, but others continue in a hope of escaping poverty and crime in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

“Many of those who resort to dangerous sea crossings are fleeing the political instability and socio-economic insecurity of the region, which has put severe strains on communities throughout the Caribbean.”

As of May, the US Coast Guard reported almost 3,900 interceptions of Haitian nationals, more than double the number reported a year ago.

In addition, the UN said at least 175 Haitians have been reported to the coast guard as missing or deceased.

CMC