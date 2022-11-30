American real estate investor shot and killed in Jamaica

Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of a US citizen who was fatally shot by gunmen in Shaw Park, St Ann on Monday.

He is 53-year-old Phillip Bradly Crain, who is said to have arrived on the island on November 13.

Crain who was a real estate businessman from Garland, Texas, was on vacation at a home he owned in Shaw Park.

Reports are that Crain was at the residence around 4:30 p.m. when two men armed with handguns entered and demanded money.

According to the police, the gunmen’s demands were not met, and the men opened fire killing Crain on the spot.

It is reported that the gunmen did not hurt Crain’s wife, their son, or another person at the house.