NewsCaribbean

Caribbean nationals shine in 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards

2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Twenty young changemakers from across the Commonwealth have been named finalists for the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work, with Caribbean nationals standing out among the contenders.

The prestigious awards recognize young leaders making exceptional contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and driving development in their communities. The winners, including the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year, will be announced at a special ceremony on 12 March 2025, hosted by Commonwealth Secretary-General The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

This year, the selection process attracted over 800 applicants, with a panel of 54 Pan-Commonwealth adjudicators narrowing the field down to 20 finalists. Among them are four outstanding young leaders from the Caribbean:

  • Joshua Andall (Grenada)
  • Kache Hanna (The Bahamas)
  • Nicholas Kee (Jamaica)
  • Romario Simpson (Jamaica)

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland praised the finalists, stating, “Our young people have shown genuine innovation and commitment in striving to make the Commonwealth fairer, more secure, more sustainable, and more prosperous. Their projects demonstrate the great potential of 1.7 billion young people across the Commonwealth.”

Caribbean trailblazers in the spotlight

The awards, a key initiative of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Youth Programme, provide a global platform to empower, engage, and amplify the voices of young leaders across the 56 member states. This year, the Khalili Foundation and the Commonwealth Foundation have partnered to expand the reach of the finalists’ work and help scale their initiatives.

- Advertisement -

Layne Robinson, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Head of Social Policy Development, emphasized the importance of young people in addressing global challenges. “The Commonwealth continues to celebrate young people as valuable assets to society—problem solvers addressing global challenges with creativity and courage,” he said.

The Youth Awards will be a central event in the Commonwealth Day celebrations on 10 March 2025, uniting millions across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, the Americas, the Pacific, and Europe.

What’s next?

The awards will be presented at Marlborough House, the headquarters of the Commonwealth Secretariat, in the presence of senior government officials, youth leaders, and key stakeholders.

In addition to the Commonwealth Youth Awards, five exceptional young individuals will be honored with the PEACE Awards, presented by the Khalili Foundation, recognizing contributions toward a more peaceful and equitable world. Each PEACE Award recipient will receive £2,000 to support their initiatives.

With Caribbean youth taking a prominent role in this year’s awards, the region continues to demonstrate the power of its young leaders in driving progress, innovation, and sustainable development.

Tune in to the 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards Ceremony live on 12 March to celebrate the achievements of these inspiring young changemakers.

More Stories

Haiti gang violence

Haiti gang violence displaces over a million, says UN official

Ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year, the...
Barbados request advance notice and criminal background info for Citizens Facing US Deportation

Barbados requests advance notice and background info for citizens facing US deportation

The government of Barbados is intensifying efforts to protect its citizens caught in the U.S. immigration system by collaborating with the American Civil Liberties Union...
Google Translate

Google Translate adds Jamaican Patois as supported language

Jamaican Patois has achieved a new level of global recognition with its inclusion on Google Translate as a supported language, marking a significant step...
Guyana to Host INTERPOL Conference in 2026

Guyana to host INTERPOL Conference in 2026

In 2026, Guyana will be the host of the prestigious International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Conference, an announcement made by President Irfaan Ali at...
T&T Government Discusses Payments to Venezuela in Dragon Gas Field Deal Amid US Sanctions

Trinidad gov’t discusses payments to Venezuela in Dragon gas field deal amid US sanctions

Trinidad and Tobago's Acting Prime Minister, Stuart Young, confirmed today that money has been paid to Venezuela as part of the agreement between the...
Jamaican Gov’t outlines Plans for New Hospital in Bernard Lodge to Address Portmore Population

Jamaican gov’t outlines plans for new hospital in Bernard Lodge to address Portmore population

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has earmarked land in the Bernard Lodge area for the construction of a new hospital to serve the growing...
Cuban medical mission

US expands visa bans over Cuban medical missions, citing forced labor

The United States has expanded its visa restrictions to target Cuban and foreign officials involved in Cuba’s labor export program, particularly its overseas medical...
Jamaica Police Commissioner welcomes the wearing of body cameras

‘I don’t train my force to lose,’ says Jamaica’s police chief amid police killing concerns

Jamaica’s Police Commissioner, Dr. Kevin Blake, has delivered a firm response to criticisms from human rights group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) over the rising...
imf

IMF projects economic growth for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a modest economic rebound for St. Kitts and Nevis in 2025, with growth expected to rise to...
Cuba’s Cigar Fair Elevates Humidors to Luxury Status

Cuba’s cigar fair elevates humidors to luxury status 

Cuba’s renowned cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long enchanted connoisseurs. Now, a growing number of enthusiasts are recognizing the critical role...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haiti gang violence

Haiti gang violence displaces over a million, says UN official

Skip to content