NewsCaribbeanHaiti

Bruce Golding warns Haiti is close to becoming a failed state

CARICOM Eminent Person Group ends visit to Haiti
The EPG, comprising Dr Kenny Anthony, Bruce Golding and Perry Christie, former prime ministers of St Lucia, Jamaica and The Bahamas
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding warned Wednesday that Haiti is “perilously close” to being a failed state, urging the international community to take a more active role in addressing the country’s escalating crisis.

Golding, a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Eminent Persons Group (EPG), which is facilitating dialogue among Haitian stakeholders, expressed doubts about Haiti’s ability to hold elections later this year.

During a World Bank-sponsored webinar on Haiti, Golding highlighted the growing influence of gangs in Port-au-Prince since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. “The security situation has continued to deteriorate under the interim administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, making it virtually impossible to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated period of 120 days,” he stated.

Golding criticized the interim government’s failure to restore constitutional authority and provide basic public services, which he said has eroded public trust in the government and its institutions. He noted that CARICOM had been working with Haitian leaders to establish a transitional council, following the collapse of Henry’s government, but progress had been slow due to ongoing political divisions.

“The political differences have continued to disrupt the process,” Golding explained, though he emphasized that CARICOM’s role was to support Haiti’s sovereignty, not to dictate solutions. “The solution has to be Haitian-led, Haitian-managed,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Golding also underscored the critical need for improved security before any elections can be held. He expressed hope that additional support from international partners, particularly the Kenyan-led peacekeeping mission, could help restore stability. Despite the Kenyan mission’s efforts, he noted that the commander had called for an additional 1,500 troops to effectively combat gang violence.

With Haiti ranking close to failure on the global state index, Bruce Golding warned that without significant intervention to control security and restore governance, the country’s recovery will remain out of reach.

He also expressed optimism that recent discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead to further international support for Haiti’s future.

More Stories

Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

Gonsalves warns of economic impact on Caribbean from US tariffs on Chinese ships

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves issued a strong warning on Wednesday about the potential severe economic consequences for the...
fake currency Trinidad

Trinidad police detain two suspects, including soldier, fake currency scam

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have detained two suspects, including a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, in connection with a fake...
Eid-ul-Fitr Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago announces Eid-ul-Fitr and Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as public holidays

Trinidad and Tobago is set to enjoy a long weekend as the Office of the President announced that President Paula-Mae Weekes has declared Sunday,...
Antigua and Barbuda to host investment conference in March 2025

Antigua and Barbuda announces National Census Day on June 25

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on all residents of Antigua and Barbuda, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to fully participate in...
Rubio Barbados Trinidad

Secretary Marco Rubio’s talks with Barbados and Trinidad leaders focus on security and energy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the first stop on this three-nation regional tour in Jamaica on Wednesday, where he held talks with...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Holness, Rubio pledge continued partnership to address Haiti crisis

As Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence, political instability, and a worsening humanitarian crisis, regional leaders are reaffirming their commitment to finding solutions. During a...
Cuban doctors

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says US ‘has no problem’ with Cuban doctors

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the U.S. government's concerns about Cuba’s medical missions are not directed at doctors themselves, but rather...
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness

US Secretary of State applauds Jamaica’s crime reduction; pledges travel advisory review

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and senior government officials. Among the...
Marco Rubio andew holness jamaica

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Jamaica for high-level talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jamaica today for high-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, marking a significant moment in the...
US travel advisory

US urges Americans to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago in new advisory

The United States has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging American citizens to reconsider travel to the twin-island nation...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Four dead, including three children, in domestic shooting in Pembroke Park

Four dead, including three children, in domestic shooting in Pembroke Park

Skip to content