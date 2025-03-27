Bruce Golding warns Haiti is close to becoming a failed state

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding warned Wednesday that Haiti is “perilously close” to being a failed state, urging the international community to take a more active role in addressing the country’s escalating crisis.

Golding, a member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Eminent Persons Group (EPG), which is facilitating dialogue among Haitian stakeholders, expressed doubts about Haiti’s ability to hold elections later this year.

During a World Bank-sponsored webinar on Haiti, Golding highlighted the growing influence of gangs in Port-au-Prince since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. “The security situation has continued to deteriorate under the interim administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, making it virtually impossible to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated period of 120 days,” he stated.

Golding criticized the interim government’s failure to restore constitutional authority and provide basic public services, which he said has eroded public trust in the government and its institutions. He noted that CARICOM had been working with Haitian leaders to establish a transitional council, following the collapse of Henry’s government, but progress had been slow due to ongoing political divisions.

“The political differences have continued to disrupt the process,” Golding explained, though he emphasized that CARICOM’s role was to support Haiti’s sovereignty, not to dictate solutions. “The solution has to be Haitian-led, Haitian-managed,” he said.

Golding also underscored the critical need for improved security before any elections can be held. He expressed hope that additional support from international partners, particularly the Kenyan-led peacekeeping mission, could help restore stability. Despite the Kenyan mission’s efforts, he noted that the commander had called for an additional 1,500 troops to effectively combat gang violence.

With Haiti ranking close to failure on the global state index, Bruce Golding warned that without significant intervention to control security and restore governance, the country’s recovery will remain out of reach.

He also expressed optimism that recent discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead to further international support for Haiti’s future.