Barbados to Stage Forum on Tourism Development and Global Trends

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) says it will stage a series of fora aimed at keeping stakeholders updated on the island’s tourism developments and global trends.

“It’s always important to have our tourism partners included in our mission to position Barbados as a premier destination. They need to know how we’re working on their behalf to increase visitation to the island; boost economic activity on the island; and of course, export the unique Barbadian culture and talent to the world,” said BTMI chief executive officer, Jens Thraenhart.

The BTMI said the first tourism forum will be held on June 20 on the topic of Airlift Post-COVID.

“We think it’s critical to start with the most important update for our stakeholders – how are we getting people to Barbados? We will be sharing insights into the upcoming winter 2022/23 season within the context of global civil aviation trends.

“We hope that everyone will leave informed and empowered to plan their respective businesses accordingly to make the most of the upcoming season,” Thraenhart added.

Earlier this week, Barbados tourism officials expressed concerns at the level of visitor arrivals indicating that the high interest shown during the winter season has not been mirrored in the summer, even with the return of the annual Crop Over festival.

“Tourism is our best chance at this moment to secure the future of our island, however, as we emerge from the (coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic this will not be without its challenges,” said the chairperson of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin.

‘’We know that despite strong winter arrivals to the island from December 2021 to April 2022, we’re down 47.1 percent when compared to 2019 levels. We equally know that while many of our members enjoyed good winter performances our stats say that average hotel occupancies for that same period December 2021, to April 2022, we’re down by 10.1 percent,” Coppin added.

CMC/