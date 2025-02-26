Barbados Prime Minister Mottley announces Cabinet reshuffle

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has announced significant adjustments to her Cabinet, following the resignations of Minister of State Corey Lane and Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science, and Technology Marsha Caddle. The reshuffle, effective February 26, 2025, aims to bolster the government’s focus on national priorities.

Minister of State in the Office of the Attorney General, Corey Lane, who was responsible for crime prevention, requested to be relieved of his duties for personal reasons. As a result, the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs will now oversee crime prevention initiatives.

Similarly, Minister Marsha Caddle has stepped down from her Cabinet position. Caddle, who has served in multiple ministerial roles since 2018, will remain as the Member of Parliament for St. Michael South Central and a member of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP). In her resignation statement, she emphasized that when principles no longer align, it is a minister’s duty to resign to ensure the government’s work continues.

New appointments

In response to these vacancies, Prime Minister Mottley has made several key appointments:

Jonathan Reid , former Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, has been appointed as the new Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science, and Technology. His appointment required Dr. Crystal Haynes to step down as a Senator to facilitate his inclusion in the Cabinet.

, former Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, has been appointed as the new Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science, and Technology. His appointment required to step down as a Senator to facilitate his inclusion in the Cabinet. Kay McConney , previously Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, will now serve as the Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment.

, previously Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, will now serve as the Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment. Senator Chad Blackman will succeed McConney as Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

will succeed McConney as Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training. Sandra Husbands has been appointed Minister of Training and Tertiary Education.

Government’s Commitment to National Development

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Mottley expressed confidence in the newly appointed ministers, highlighting the importance of their roles in advancing Barbados’ development agenda. She emphasized that these adjustments are designed to ensure the government remains focused on key national priorities, including economic growth, education, and technological innovation.

The reshuffle comes shortly after Minister Caddle’s resignation, marking a significant shift within the BLP administration. Having previously served as Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment, Caddle declined a Cabinet position after the party’s 2022 election victory but later accepted the Innovation, Industry, Science, and Technology portfolio in January 2024. Her departure underscores ongoing shifts within the government as it seeks to address the evolving needs of the nation.

These changes mark a pivotal moment in Mottley’s administration, reinforcing the government’s commitment to governance and effective leadership in Barbados.