NewsCaribbeanBarbados

Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre

Barbados PM defends land donation for Afreximbank Trade Centre
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has defended her government’s decision to donate two hectares of land at a historic site in Bridgetown for the construction of the first Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) outside of Africa.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Mottley emphasized that Barbados has a long history of making similar land grants to international institutions.

The ceremony, attended by the President of the Cairo-based Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict O. Oramah, marked the beginning of construction on the AATC. However, the land donation has sparked controversy among some Barbadians who oppose gifting national land to a multinational financial organization.

Afreximbank, which established its CARICOM branch in Barbados in August 2023, described the project as a commitment to strengthening trade ties between Africa and the Caribbean. The bank envisions AATCs as transformative hubs designed to enhance trade, empower businesses, and drive economic diversification.

Mottley reiterated that the AATC was not just about business, but about economic empowerment. She highlighted the historical significance of the site, which was home to Barbados’ first hospital for emancipated slaves, opened in 1844. “There can be no better use for this site than ensuring it continues to serve the people’s prosperity,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Responding to criticism, Mottley pointed out that Barbados has previously provided land for institutions such as the United Nations House and the Caribbean Examinations Council. She also referenced the donation of land to establish the Caribbean Development Bank over 50 years ago, stressing that such contributions benefit the nation in the long run.

Professor Oramah praised the initiative, stating that Bridgetown was a fitting location given its historical ties to Africa. He revealed plans for the AATC to feature twin 12-storey towers, a hotel, Afreximbank offices, and rental spaces for Caribbean and African businesses. The facility will also include tech and SME incubation hubs, a digital trade gateway, and conference facilities linked to AATCs in Africa.

Afreximbank will invest approximately US$180 million in the project, which is expected to create 1,000 jobs during construction and 300 permanent jobs upon completion. The bank has also expanded its credit facilities for CARICOM from US$1.5 billion to US$2.5 billion.

Oramah projected that the AATC would be completed within 30 months, providing a crucial platform for strengthening trade and investment between Africa and the Caribbean. “This trade centre will help heal old wounds and unlock an era of shared prosperity,” he said.

 

More Stories

Farley-Augustine Tobago

Tobago wants Sandals hotel, but on its own terms: Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has made it clear that while the island welcomes a Sandals-branded hotel, it must be...
kamla-persad-bissessar-wave- UNC

UNC officially launches Trinidad general election campaign for April 28 polls

Tinidad and Tobago's opposition party, the United National Congress (UNC), officially launched its general election campaign on March 24 at Naparima College in San...
Belize man charged with rape of US tourist in San Pedro

Belize man charged with rape of US tourist in San Pedro

San Pedro police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Belize man with rape following an alleged assault on a U.S. tourist. The accused, Oscar Noe...
imf

Suriname to get over US$60 million from IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the ninth and final review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Suriname, unlocking US$62 million...
Jamaica pm Andrew Holness

Jamaica experiencing strongest economy since independence, says PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has declared that Jamaica is now experiencing its strongest economy since gaining independence. Speaking during his 2025/26...
Violence haiti

US warns against travel to Haiti as healthcare system collapses

The United States has issued a Level Four travel advisory for Haiti, citing limited access to healthcare as ongoing gang violence continues to destabilize...
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor Mckenzie

Jamaica’s CMO Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie appointed to CARPHA executive board

Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, has been appointed to the executive board of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), where...
Jamaican rum

The legal fight over what makes Jamaican rum truly Jamaican

Rum is more than just a drink in Jamaica—it's a deep part of the island’s culture and identity, with a history dating back to...
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne

Antigua and Barbuda PM says US tariffs on Chinese-built ships will impact economy

Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has voiced concerns over the potential economic fallout from a proposed United States levy on Chinese-built ships operating in...
Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Canada imposes sanctions on three Haitians over security concerns

Canada has imposed sanctions on three Haitian individuals accused of undermining peace, security, and stability in Haiti, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Joaquin Oliver Parkland victim

Mural honoring Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver unveiled in Washington, DC

Skip to content