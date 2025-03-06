NewsCaribbeanBarbados

Barbados awards India’s Prime Minister with highest honor to strengthen ties

Barbados India
Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason presenting the award to India’s Miister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Barbados has bestowed its highest national honor, the Honorary Freedom of Barbados Award, on India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, signaling a move to strengthen commercial and diplomatic ties with the Asian nation.

The award was presented during a ceremony on Wednesday as Bridgetown continues to expand its global diplomatic footprint.

The award, which recognizes India’s support for Barbados during the COVID-19 pandemic, was accepted on Prime Minister Modi’s behalf by Pabitra Margherita, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs. The presentation was made by President Dame Sandra Mason and was attended by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and officials from both countries.

In his acceptance speech, Margherita expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mottley, praising her leadership and decisive actions that have played a vital role in enhancing international relations. He emphasized the hope for continued cooperation between Barbados and India to build a resilient and prosperous future for both nations.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kerry Symmonds, highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to addressing global challenges, particularly in the areas of climate change and healthcare. Symmonds noted that the award not only celebrates past support but also paves the way for deeper economic and diplomatic partnerships.

- Advertisement -

Barbados and India have maintained diplomatic relations since November 30, 1966, and this latest gesture is seen as a significant step in fortifying ties between the two nations.

More Stories

Bermuda investigating possible case of measles

Measles resurgence in North America sparks concern for the Caribbean

Public health officials in the U.S. are raising alarms as measles resurges in North America, with rising cases reported in the United States, Canada,...
Jamaican BPO Sutherland

Jamaican BPO workers accused of stealing over 900 Taylor Swift tickets in cybercrime scheme

Two Jamaican employees of a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in Kingston have been arrested and charged in connection with a sophisticated cybercrime operation...
St. Vincent passes legislation allowing public servants to contest elections without fear of job loss

US sanctions on Cuban medical missions could cost lives, warns St. Vincent PM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is sounding the alarm over the potential repercussions for Caribbean healthcare if the United...
Lyden John Ramdhanny

Grenada mourns death of former Cabinet Minister Lyden John Ramdhanny

The government of Grenada has issued a statement on the passing of former Cabinet Minister Lyden John Ramdhanny, who died on February 18, 2025. Ramdhanny,...
Haiti guns Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic seize large arms shipment from Miami bound for Haiti

Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Tuesday that they have seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition from a Miami shipment intended for...
trinidad police

US citizen and three others shot during Trinidad Carnival; one dead

Carnival celebrations in St. James, Trinidad and Tobago, took a tragic turn on Tuesday when a shooting left one man dead and four others...
Jamaica Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith.

Jamaica concerned about US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has expressed concern over the United States' recent visa restriction policy targeting...
Grenada Emmalin Pierre

Emmalin Pierre sworn in as leader of the opposition in Grenada

Emmalin Pierre has been formally appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in Grenada, succeeding Dr. Keith Mitchell. The historic appointment makes Pierre the...
Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle

Bermuda budget delayed by two months following PLP election victory

Bermuda’s annual Budget Debate, typically a significant event for political discourse and public scrutiny, has been delayed by about two months following the Progressive...
Delroy Williams

Delroy Williams recommended to succeed Mike Henry in Jamaica’s next general election

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Secretariat has recommended former Kingston mayor Delroy Williams to replace veteran politician Mike Henry as the party's standard bearer...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Family Action Network Movement miami women

Miami women unite to support immigrant community ahead of International Women’s...

Skip to content