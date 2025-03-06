Barbados awards India’s Prime Minister with highest honor to strengthen ties

Barbados has bestowed its highest national honor, the Honorary Freedom of Barbados Award, on India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, signaling a move to strengthen commercial and diplomatic ties with the Asian nation.

The award was presented during a ceremony on Wednesday as Bridgetown continues to expand its global diplomatic footprint.

The award, which recognizes India’s support for Barbados during the COVID-19 pandemic, was accepted on Prime Minister Modi’s behalf by Pabitra Margherita, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs. The presentation was made by President Dame Sandra Mason and was attended by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and officials from both countries.

In his acceptance speech, Margherita expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Mottley, praising her leadership and decisive actions that have played a vital role in enhancing international relations. He emphasized the hope for continued cooperation between Barbados and India to build a resilient and prosperous future for both nations.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kerry Symmonds, highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to addressing global challenges, particularly in the areas of climate change and healthcare. Symmonds noted that the award not only celebrates past support but also paves the way for deeper economic and diplomatic partnerships.

Barbados and India have maintained diplomatic relations since November 30, 1966, and this latest gesture is seen as a significant step in fortifying ties between the two nations.